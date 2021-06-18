Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) to post earnings of $0.71 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Penn National Gaming’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.83. Penn National Gaming posted earnings of ($1.69) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 142%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will report full year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Penn National Gaming.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($5.26) EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PENN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn National Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.58.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.78. The stock had a trading volume of 5,201,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,787,753. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -543.25 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.93. Penn National Gaming has a 12-month low of $26.96 and a 12-month high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

