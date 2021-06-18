Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) Sets New 1-Year High at $25.59

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.59 and last traded at $25.24, with a volume of 3474 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.75.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PVAC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penn Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Penn Virginia in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Penn Virginia in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn Virginia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Get Penn Virginia alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $870.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 3.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). Penn Virginia had a positive return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 180.16%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Penn Virginia Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Penn Virginia by 47.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Penn Virginia by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Penn Virginia by 48.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Penn Virginia by 16.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Penn Virginia by 103.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares during the period. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Penn Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.