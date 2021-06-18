PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for PetIQ’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.80. PetIQ posted earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PetIQ will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.86. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $2.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PetIQ.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.35. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PETQ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PETQ traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.02. 703,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,878. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. PetIQ has a one year low of $24.42 and a one year high of $46.00.

In related news, CFO John Newland sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,682 shares in the company, valued at $2,760,552. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Robert Michael Herrman sold 19,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $816,439.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 18,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,724. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 207,301 shares of company stock valued at $8,296,534. 8.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in PetIQ by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,905,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,725,000 after buying an additional 57,200 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of PetIQ by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,721,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,975,000 after acquiring an additional 258,320 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,161,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,216,000 after purchasing an additional 18,571 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PetIQ by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,290,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,596,000 after purchasing an additional 330,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in PetIQ by 1.5% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,061,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,426,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the period.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and co-develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

