Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Short Interest Update

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,990,000 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the May 13th total of 19,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.37. 35,662,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,036,844. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.24. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $11.89.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a $0.2859 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 4.6%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.12%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PBR. UBS Group lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 6,666.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,105 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,396 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

