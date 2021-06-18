Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 70,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 44,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 293.0% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 40,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 30,309 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 129.6% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 379,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,738,000 after purchasing an additional 214,000 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 416,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,075,000 after purchasing an additional 29,749 shares during the period. 64.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFE opened at $39.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.11. The firm has a market cap of $221.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.73. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.61 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.27%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.20.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

