Pharvaris B.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS) Shares Gap Down to $20.20

Pharvaris B.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.20, but opened at $19.41. Pharvaris B.V. shares last traded at $19.41, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PHVS shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Pharvaris B.V. in a report on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Pharvaris B.V. in a report on Sunday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pharvaris B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Pharvaris B.V. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Pharvaris B.V. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.87. The stock has a market cap of $606.23 million and a P/E ratio of -3.11.

Pharvaris B.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.36). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pharvaris B.V. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. General Atlantic LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pharvaris B.V. during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,716,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Pharvaris B.V. during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,910,000. venBio Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pharvaris B.V. during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,447,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Pharvaris B.V. during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,897,000. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Pharvaris B.V. during the first quarter worth approximately $23,811,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

About Pharvaris B.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS)

Pharvaris B.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. It operates in the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United States.

