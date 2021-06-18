Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) Price Target Increased to $6.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) had its price objective increased by HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.28 on Monday. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $4.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.19.

Get Phio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phio Pharmaceuticals will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Phio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Phio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Phio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 330.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 67,182 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 376.6% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 101,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 80,123 shares during the period. 3.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phio Pharmaceuticals

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp., a biotechnology company, develops immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. It offers INTASYL therapeutic platform focuses on silencing tumor-induced suppression of the immune system. The company develops PH-762, which targets the checkpoint protein PD-1 that prevent T cells from attacking various cells for used in adoptive cell transfer (ACT); PH-804 that targets the suppressive immune receptor TIGIT, which is a checkpoint protein present on T cells and natural killer cells for used in ACT; and PH-790 which targets PD-L1 protein that prevent cancer cells from inactivating T cells and attack the cancer.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Phio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.