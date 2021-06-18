Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Shares Down 5.7% After Insider Selling

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)’s share price traded down 5.7% during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $13.31 and last traded at $13.36. 6,940 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 473,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.17.

Specifically, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,306. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 35,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $485,388.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,452,765.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,529 shares of company stock valued at $685,125 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Photronics in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.02. The company has a market capitalization of $828.04 million, a P/E ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Photronics had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $159.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Photronics during the 4th quarter worth $414,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Photronics by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,328,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,270,000 after buying an additional 464,017 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Photronics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 660,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,372,000 after buying an additional 6,979 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Photronics by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 222,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 20,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Photronics by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 13,363 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

