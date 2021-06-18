Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) PT Raised to $68.00

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Phreesia from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Phreesia from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Phreesia from $58.00 to $63.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Phreesia has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.68.

NYSE:PHR opened at $58.21 on Thursday. Phreesia has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $81.59. The company has a current ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -76.59 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.46.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Phreesia had a negative net margin of 19.66% and a negative return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $48.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Phreesia will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Phreesia news, COO Evan Roberts sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $1,120,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward L. Cahill sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $824,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,134 shares of company stock worth $2,914,738 in the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 337,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,333,000 after acquiring an additional 18,454 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Phreesia in the 1st quarter valued at $1,604,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Phreesia in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

