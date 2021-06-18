Pi Financial Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS)

Pi Financial restated their buy rating on shares of AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Pi Financial currently has a C$51.00 price objective on the stock. Pi Financial also issued estimates for AirBoss of America’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a C$44.00 target price on shares of AirBoss of America in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. CIBC lifted their target price on AirBoss of America from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on AirBoss of America from C$29.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of AirBoss of America stock opened at C$35.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$961.21 million and a P/E ratio of 18.94. AirBoss of America has a 12 month low of C$15.09 and a 12 month high of C$43.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$37.66.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$135.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$116.25 million. Equities research analysts predict that AirBoss of America will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from AirBoss of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. AirBoss of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.27%.

In other AirBoss of America news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch purchased 5,000 shares of AirBoss of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$32.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$159,983.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,794,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$153,394,164.14. Also, Director Mary Matthews acquired 1,890 shares of AirBoss of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$39.00 per share, with a total value of C$73,710.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 168,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,586,788. Insiders have purchased 10,890 shares of company stock valued at $385,693 in the last quarter.

About AirBoss of America

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

