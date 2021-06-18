Pinkcoin Price Reaches $0.0062 on Major Exchanges (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. Over the last week, Pinkcoin has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $3,611.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pinkcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.20 or 0.00428031 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003858 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00017895 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $385.39 or 0.01049379 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000147 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000378 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

Pinkcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 453,640,458 coins and its circulating supply is 428,380,022 coins. Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

