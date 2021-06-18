Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires New Position in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 62,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPWR. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SunPower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,673,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in SunPower in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,453,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SunPower by 365.6% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,370,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,504 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SunPower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,782,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SunPower by 35.4% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 798,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,705,000 after buying an additional 208,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $26.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.20. SunPower Co. has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $57.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 2.09.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. SunPower had a net margin of 33.55% and a negative return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $306.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that SunPower Co. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 3,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $128,985.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,168 shares in the company, valued at $274,934.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 42,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,263,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,106 shares of company stock worth $3,033,812. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SPWR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of SunPower in a report on Monday, March 1st. Roth Capital dropped their target price on SunPower from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on SunPower from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on SunPower from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.42.

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers; and sells turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services, as well as sells energy under power purchase agreements.

