Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 45,413 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROK stock opened at $270.99 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $202.02 and a 52-week high of $285.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.36.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 57.72% and a net margin of 25.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ROK shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.50.

In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 276 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.76, for a total transaction of $71,141.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,044. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 3,732 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.02, for a total value of $989,054.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,885 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,722.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,490 shares of company stock worth $5,498,021 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

