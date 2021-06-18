Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Unilever by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Unilever by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Unilever by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 8.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unilever stock opened at $60.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.47. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $51.98 and a fifty-two week high of $63.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.5159 per share. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.08%.

UL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

