Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $1.92 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,450 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.1% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 67.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total transaction of $4,457,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,264,795 shares in the company, valued at $102,511,634.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $77,426.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 505,282 shares of company stock worth $40,225,833. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMD opened at $84.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.42 and a twelve month high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Summit Insights cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.74.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

