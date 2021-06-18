Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Trims Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 968 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.2% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 23.9% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.9% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 29,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 54.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PRU shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.23.

NYSE PRU opened at $100.64 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.11 and a twelve month high of $109.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $39.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.27.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.45 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 7.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.05%.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Prudential Financial news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $2,663,177.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,218.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

