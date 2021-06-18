Piper Sandler Comments on Oatly Group AB’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Oatly Group in a research report issued on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Oatly Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Oatly Group in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Nordea Equity Research began coverage on Oatly Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 30.92.

OTLY stock opened at 26.73 on Wednesday. Oatly Group has a 12-month low of 19.99 and a 12-month high of 29.00.

Oatly Group Company Profile

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

