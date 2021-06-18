Piper Sandler Increases Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) Price Target to $11.00

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

APEN has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Endosurgery from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Apollo Endosurgery in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:APEN opened at $8.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 2.15. Apollo Endosurgery has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $9.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.94, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.70.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative net margin of 37.52% and a negative return on equity of 730.71%. The company had revenue of $13.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 million. Analysts expect that Apollo Endosurgery will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apollo Endosurgery news, Director David Pacitti sold 18,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $128,757.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,635.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APEN. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,326,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after buying an additional 900,730 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Endosurgery by 81.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 405,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 181,200 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 251,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 131,500 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,566,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,633,000 after purchasing an additional 113,745 shares during the period. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery in the 1st quarter valued at $413,000. Institutional investors own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Endosurgery

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

