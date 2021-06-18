Pittards plc (LON:PTD) Insider Richard Briere Acquires 10,000 Shares

Pittards plc (LON:PTD) insider Richard Briere bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 53 ($0.69) per share, with a total value of £5,300 ($6,924.48).

Richard Briere also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, Richard Briere sold 5,000 shares of Pittards stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 53 ($0.69), for a total value of £2,650 ($3,462.24).

On Friday, April 30th, Richard Briere bought 10,000 shares of Pittards stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of £5,000 ($6,532.53).

Shares of Pittards stock opened at GBX 53 ($0.69) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 52.22. Pittards plc has a 12 month low of GBX 36 ($0.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 58.94 ($0.77). The stock has a market cap of £6.87 million and a PE ratio of -2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.63.

Pittards plc designs, produces, procures, and sells leather products in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Far East, and internationally. The company operates in UK and Ethiopia divisions. It is also involved in the production and retail of leather goods and garments, bags, shoes, and gloves; and provision of consultancy and other related services to the leather industry.

