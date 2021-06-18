Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) Short Interest Down 14.2% in May

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the May 13th total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 260.0 days.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price target on Pizza Pizza Royalty from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

OTCMKTS PZRIF opened at $8.80 on Friday. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $9.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.54.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. It also sells food and beverages. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 749 restaurants in the royalty pool.

