Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Price Target Raised to $13.00

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.06% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains GP in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Plains GP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.95.
Shares of NYSE PAGP opened at $11.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.56. Plains GP has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.95.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Plains GP by 207.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Plains GP by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.
About Plains GP
Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.
