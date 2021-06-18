Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Price Target Raised to $13.00

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains GP in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Plains GP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.95.

Shares of NYSE PAGP opened at $11.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.56. Plains GP has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.20. Plains GP had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Plains GP will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Plains GP by 207.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Plains GP by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

