PlotX (PLOT) Price Down 6.3% Over Last Week

PlotX (CURRENCY:PLOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. One PlotX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000279 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PlotX has a total market capitalization of $6.92 million and approximately $1.88 million worth of PlotX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PlotX has traded down 6.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00059184 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00024841 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003771 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $277.45 or 0.00741202 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.41 or 0.00083914 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00042811 BTC.

About PlotX

PLOT is a coin. PlotX’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,318,562 coins. The official website for PlotX is plotx.io . The Reddit community for PlotX is https://reddit.com/r/PlotX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PlotX’s official Twitter account is @TryPlotX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlotX is a non-custodial prediction protocol that enables users to earn rewards on high-yield prediction markets. PLOT is a non-refundable functional ERC-20 utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants on the PlotX prediction market protocol with various use-cases like placing predictions, staking and governance. More details on PLOT here. “

Buying and Selling PlotX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlotX directly using U.S. dollars.

