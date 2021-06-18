PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

PNM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Williams Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,407,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in PNM Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $15,307,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in PNM Resources by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,284,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,856,000 after purchasing an additional 409,151 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in PNM Resources by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in PNM Resources by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 204,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,027,000 after purchasing an additional 15,546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNM traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.80. 1,126,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933,870. PNM Resources has a 1-year low of $36.93 and a 1-year high of $50.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.27.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. PNM Resources had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $364.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

