Polyient Games Governance Token One Day Trading Volume Tops $1,929.00 (PGT)

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. Over the last week, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Polyient Games Governance Token coin can currently be purchased for $129.20 or 0.00357565 BTC on major exchanges. Polyient Games Governance Token has a market cap of $2.36 million and approximately $1,929.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Polyient Games Governance Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00059605 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00025223 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003942 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.57 or 0.00740489 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00043627 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.99 or 0.00082997 BTC.

Polyient Games Governance Token Coin Profile

PGT is a coin. Its genesis date was January 4th, 2018. Polyient Games Governance Token’s total supply is 20,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,236 coins. Polyient Games Governance Token’s official message board is medium.com/polyient-games . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @Puregold_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official website is www.polyient.games

According to CryptoCompare, “Polyient Games is an investment firm focused on the non-fungible token (NFT) and blockchain gaming industries. It invests in startups that are building the infrastructure and applications that will scale the NFT asset class. In addition to its investment activities, Polyient is also building the Polyient Games Ecosystem (PG Ecosystem), a collaborative platform that aims to bring together all participants in the NFT market, ranging from blockchain games and major blockchain networks to NFT collectors and gamers. “

Polyient Games Governance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polyient Games Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polyient Games Governance Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polyient Games Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polyient Games Governance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polyient Games Governance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.