Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Receives $119.90 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $119.90.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research report on Friday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Post from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Post from $116.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised Post from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Post from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Get Post alerts:

Post stock traded down $2.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.25. 557,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 0.80. Post has a 12-month low of $81.38 and a 12-month high of $117.91.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Post had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts forecast that Post will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Post during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Post during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Post by 18,150.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Post by 4,800.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Post during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.