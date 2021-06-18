PostNL (OTCMKTS:PSTNY) Given “Hold” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of PostNL (OTCMKTS:PSTNY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS PSTNY opened at $5.94 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.93. PostNL has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $5.94.
PostNL Company Profile
