PostNL (OTCMKTS:PSTNY) Given “Hold” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of PostNL (OTCMKTS:PSTNY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS PSTNY opened at $5.94 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.93. PostNL has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $5.94.

PostNL N.V. provides postal and logistics services to businesses and consumers in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Parcels, Mail in the Netherlands; and PostNL Other. It collects, sorts, transports, and delivers letters and parcels; and offers data and document management, direct marketing, and fulfillment services, as well as cross-border mail solutions.

