PPD Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:PPD)

PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 10,235 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,666% compared to the average daily volume of 370 put options.

In related news, CEO David S. Simmons sold 100,000 shares of PPD stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 669,999 shares in the company, valued at $28,139,958. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PPD. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in PPD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PPD in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in PPD in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of PPD during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPD during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 86.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPD stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.28. The stock had a trading volume of 56,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,427,486. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.52. PPD has a 1-year low of $25.59 and a 1-year high of $46.63. The company has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 87.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.22.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. PPD had a net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 29.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPD will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PPD shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of PPD in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of PPD to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.50 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of PPD in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.50 target price on shares of PPD in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.08.

About PPD

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

