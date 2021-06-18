PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.54

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$13.54 and traded as high as C$14.65. PrairieSky Royalty shares last traded at C$14.31, with a volume of 653,020 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PSK shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$15.00 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Monday, May 17th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.79.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of C$3.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.59.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$59.50 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. will post 0.3586369 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.87%.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile (TSE:PSK)

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

