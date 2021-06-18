Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) PT Raised to C$55.00 at National Bank Financial

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial to C$55.00 in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PD has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$45.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling to C$37.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$40.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$41.43.

Shares of PD stock opened at C$46.00 on Thursday. Precision Drilling has a 52-week low of C$15.20 and a 52-week high of C$49.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.78, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of C$611.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$36.95.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported C($2.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($2.83) by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$236.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$233.25 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling will post -4.8700003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

