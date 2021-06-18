Preferred Bank (PFBC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 on July 21st

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the bank on Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th.

Preferred Bank has raised its dividend payment by 57.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NASDAQ PFBC opened at $65.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.04. Preferred Bank has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $69.44. The company has a market cap of $984.27 million, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 34.42% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $46.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.01 million. On average, research analysts expect that Preferred Bank will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PFBC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “above average” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised Preferred Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

