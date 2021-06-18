Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Has $238,000 Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 13 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Money Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,803,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,551,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 5,573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,243,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 20 20 Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,160,471.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,489.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3,306.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,630.08 and a 1 year high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,168.98.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

