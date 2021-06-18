Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 82,010 Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 139.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,010 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Qurate Retail by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,294,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,382,000 after acquiring an additional 721,860 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,824,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,658,000 after purchasing an additional 94,300 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 13,486,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,952,000 after purchasing an additional 641,326 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 16.5% during the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,343,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 3.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,032,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,186,000 after purchasing an additional 190,733 shares in the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QRTEA stock opened at $13.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $14.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.02.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.17. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Qurate Retail in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

In related news, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of Qurate Retail stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $1,325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,562,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,958,809.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 87,142 shares of Qurate Retail stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $1,181,645.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,979,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,956,446.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 820,034 shares of company stock valued at $11,096,097. Insiders own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

