Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 25.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,807 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,060,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,487,000 after purchasing an additional 356,203 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,346,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,503,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 710,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,403,000 after purchasing an additional 350,421 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 610,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AUB opened at $37.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 12 month low of $19.35 and a 12 month high of $42.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.40.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 27.16%. The company had revenue of $168.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.34%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.40.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

