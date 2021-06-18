Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $1.86 Million Stock Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,122 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 474.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

SMCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $35.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.82. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.95 and a 12-month high of $40.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $895.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.00 million. Analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Charles Liang sold 60,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $2,406,242.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,648,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,090,138.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 7,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.59, for a total transaction of $315,611.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 160,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,342,120.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 231,937 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,400. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.