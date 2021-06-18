Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $1.95 Million Stock Position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,838 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Delek US worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DK. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Delek US by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of Delek US by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 10,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Delek US by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Delek US by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 168,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Delek US by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 35,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Nilah Staskus sold 1,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $27,031.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DK opened at $21.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.60. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.92 and a one year high of $27.38.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 4.98% and a negative return on equity of 31.18%. Delek US’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.74) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Delek US from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Delek US from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.69.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

