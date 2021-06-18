Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 174 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,962 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 3.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 4.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 1.9% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 3.8% in the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 7.1% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEAM stock opened at $262.51 on Friday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a one year low of $160.01 and a one year high of $263.00. The stock has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a PE ratio of -74.79, a PEG ratio of 44.41 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $229.79.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 44.31% and a positive return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $568.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.20 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

TEAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.50.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

