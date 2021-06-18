Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CareDx were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CDNA. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of CareDx by 851.1% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 969,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,240,000 after buying an additional 867,563 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of CareDx by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,077,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,099,000 after buying an additional 442,692 shares in the last quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,972,000. Hitchwood Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,113,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CareDx by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,099,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,129,000 after buying an additional 248,632 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ CDNA opened at $92.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -318.61 and a beta of 0.67. CareDx, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.86 and a fifty-two week high of $99.83.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $67.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.77 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CDNA shares. HC Wainwright cut CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CareDx in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.13.

In other news, Director George Bickerstaff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total value of $630,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,901.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total value of $1,532,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 420,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,215,087.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,286 shares of company stock worth $13,922,930 in the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

