Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the May 13th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSC. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 725.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,624,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,479 shares in the last quarter.

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,811. Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $25.34 and a 12 month high of $47.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.93.

