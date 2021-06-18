Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) Short Interest Update

Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, an increase of 31.6% from the May 13th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Principal Value ETF stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.90. 20,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,857. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.59. Principal Value ETF has a 12 month low of $26.64 and a 12 month high of $44.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PY. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Principal Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $394,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Principal Value ETF by 47.5% during the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 191,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,757,000 after acquiring an additional 61,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,518,000.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.