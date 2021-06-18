Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Now Covered by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $102.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PCOR opened at $84.83 on Monday. Procore Technologies has a 52 week low of $78.96 and a 52 week high of $91.99.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

