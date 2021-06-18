Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) Director Sells $82,316.52 in Stock

Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) Director Carlos M. Garcia sold 4,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $82,316.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,619.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Carlos M. Garcia also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Professional alerts:

On Monday, May 17th, Carlos M. Garcia sold 2,400 shares of Professional stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $44,088.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFHD opened at $17.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.86. Professional Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $19.25. The firm has a market cap of $239.68 million, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.05.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). Professional had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $19.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Professional Holding Corp. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Professional from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Professional from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Professional from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.38.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Professional by 264.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Professional by 50.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Professional by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Professional in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Professional by 47.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

About Professional

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Professional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Professional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.