Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Progyny were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Progyny during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Progyny by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 220,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,330,000 after acquiring an additional 42,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Progyny in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

PGNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Guggenheim cut shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

In related news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 1,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total transaction of $46,374.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,374.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 112,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,164,122.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300 shares in the company, valued at $13,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 466,882 shares of company stock worth $24,463,733. Company insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

PGNY stock opened at $62.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.32 and a beta of 1.80. Progyny, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.10 and a 1-year high of $66.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.48.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. Progyny had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $122.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

