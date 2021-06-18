Prospector Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Prospector Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 20,700 shares during the period. Voya Financial makes up 1.6% of Prospector Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Prospector Partners LLC owned 0.16% of Voya Financial worth $12,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 146.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,746 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 12,907 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after buying an additional 32,984 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 654,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,489,000 after buying an additional 171,480 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,768,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $162,823,000 after buying an additional 285,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 193,440 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,428,000 after buying an additional 83,941 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on VOYA. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.93.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.70. 23,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160,382. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.58. Voya Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $44.81 and a one year high of $70.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.46.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.62. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 13.72%.

In related news, insider Heather H. Lavallee sold 2,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $198,069.84. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total transaction of $194,610.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,683.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,889 shares of company stock valued at $588,430. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

