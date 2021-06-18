Providence Capital Advisors LLC Buys 222 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 822.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 10.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $194.14 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $127.12 and a 1 year high of $197.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $186.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.67.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DEO. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Diageo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Diageo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.33.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

