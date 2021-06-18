Providence Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 97.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,264 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 73,495 shares during the quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $2,141,057,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $906,005,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Intel by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,622,845,000 after acquiring an additional 7,151,405 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Intel by 100,766.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,195,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $258,847,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Intel by 161.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,957,652 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $483,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916,921 shares in the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.82.

INTC stock opened at $57.18 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The company has a market cap of $230.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Intel’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,984. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

