Providence Capital Advisors LLC Has $53,000 Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,023,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 30,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,497,000 after purchasing an additional 10,675 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,558,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $387.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $383.75. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $274.72 and a fifty-two week high of $391.20.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

