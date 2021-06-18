Providence Capital Advisors LLC Trims Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 48.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,525 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $42.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $48.13. The company has a market cap of $176.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.70.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

