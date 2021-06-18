Prs Reit (LON:PRSR) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Prs Reit (LON:PRSR) in a research report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a GBX 100 ($1.31) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on shares of Prs Reit in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of LON PRSR traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 105 ($1.37). 34,826,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,200,862. Prs Reit has a 1 year low of GBX 70.25 ($0.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 106 ($1.38). The firm has a market cap of £520.04 million and a PE ratio of 29.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 97.54.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. Prs Reit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.11%.

In other Prs Reit news, insider Stephen Smith bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.25) per share, with a total value of £19,200 ($25,084.92).

Prs Reit Company Profile

The PRS REIT is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector and to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth. It has raised a total of £500m (gross) through its Initial Public Offering, on 31 May 2017, and a subsequent placing in February 2018.

