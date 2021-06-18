Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 79.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 731,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 324,210 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $31,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HIW. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 1.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 275,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,932,000 after purchasing an additional 36,649 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 98,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 38,860 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 47,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David John Hartzell sold 1,262 shares of Highwoods Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $55,199.88. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HIW. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho lowered Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Highwoods Properties stock opened at $46.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.18 and a 52 week high of $48.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.01.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.35). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 29.56%. On average, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.63%.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

