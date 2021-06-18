Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 44.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 289,063 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $30,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,440,552 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,832,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657,052 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,585,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,721,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362,297 shares in the last quarter. TRG Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. TRG Investments LLC now owns 12,464,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,095,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,133 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $979,596,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in JD.com by 8.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,371,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $646,947,000 after acquiring an additional 597,642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JD shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. JD.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.10.

NASDAQ:JD opened at $73.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.41. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.94 and a 52 week high of $108.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $98.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.76.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. The business had revenue of $203.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.05 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Research analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

